Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.0% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

ADP stock opened at $229.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

