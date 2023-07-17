Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,278.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

