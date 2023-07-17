PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

