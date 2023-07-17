China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10,425.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

