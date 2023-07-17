Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $470,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

