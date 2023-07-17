Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

