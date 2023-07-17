State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $315,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

