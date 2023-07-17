The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

HD stock opened at $316.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

