Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 562 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

