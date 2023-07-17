Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

