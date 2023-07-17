Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.75 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

