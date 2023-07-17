MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,333 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT opened at $154.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

