577 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.80.

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day moving average of $485.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

