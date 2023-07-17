UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day moving average is $485.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.