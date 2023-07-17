Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

