Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

