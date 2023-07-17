Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 671 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Netflix by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $444.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.40 and a fifty-two week high of $456.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.56. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

