SAM Advisors LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SAM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

