State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,866.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,661.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,539.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,867.76.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,292 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

