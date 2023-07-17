MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 740 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

