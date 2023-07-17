Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GD opened at $215.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

