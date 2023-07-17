HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

