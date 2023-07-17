QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

