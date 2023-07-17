Simmons Bank Sells 446 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $354.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.00. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.15.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

