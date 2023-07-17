Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,390 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $259.39 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

