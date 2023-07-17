The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

