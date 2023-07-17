Simmons Bank Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

