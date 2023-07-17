Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,556 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.