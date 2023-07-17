Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 7,699 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $214.14 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.60 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.