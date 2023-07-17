Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $151.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

