Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.19.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA opened at $402.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $403.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

