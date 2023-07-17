The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 53,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.