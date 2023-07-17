SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

