Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $441.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $174.56 and a 1-year high of $456.48. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

