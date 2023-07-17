Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

