Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $414.71.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
