State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

