Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

