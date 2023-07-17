Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Trading Down 4.0 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

