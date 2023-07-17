Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFFree Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

