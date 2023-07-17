Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

