Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.43 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

