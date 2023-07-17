PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.