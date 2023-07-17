Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $22.44 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 598.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,673 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 5.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

