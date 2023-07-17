Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.25 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,425.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 214,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,101,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.