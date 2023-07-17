PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

