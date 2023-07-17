Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.