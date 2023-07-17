Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 97,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
