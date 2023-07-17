Capital Planning LLC Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

