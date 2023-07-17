Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 97,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

